Cooler, drier conditions this week with some showers

Weather over the coming days is expected to turn cooler and drier – though some showers are expected, interspersed by sunny spells – according to Met Eireann.

Any lingering cloud or drizzle in the south-east will clear quickly this morning, the national meteorological office said.

It will then be a dry and bright day nationwide with a mix of cloud and good sunny spells. Feeling cooler and fresher than in recent days with top temperatures of 15° to 18° in light to moderate north or north-west breezes.

It is expected to be dry and clear in most areas overnight with just a few mist patches. However, cloud will thicken in Atlantic coastal areas later with patches of mist and drizzle possible here.

It will be a chilly night for early September with lowest temperatures ranging from 3° to 7° in mostly light northerly breezes.

Following recent humid spells, a fresher airmass, which developed overnight, is expected to last for much of this week.

There will be good opportunities for spraying, outside of any showers, during the early days of this week, the office forecasts.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are still high in central, eastern and southern areas, between 35mm and 55mm.

However deficits are much lower over Connacht and west Ulster, with a surplus even over much of Connacht, according to Met Eireann.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be dry and bright with long sunny spells across the eastern half of the country. It will be cloudier in the west with the chance of a few light showers – but with some sunny spells developing also.

Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° in light northwest breezes are expected for the day.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be dry across much of the country – but patchy rain may affect the north-west for a time. Minimum temperatures will drip to 6° to 9°.

Outlook

Eastern counties will be dry for much of the day on Wednesday with sunny spells expected.

However, cloud and patchy rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect western coastal areas in the morning, extending gradually eastwards during the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will peak at between 15° and 19°.