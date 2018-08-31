A mixed bag in store this weekend

This weekend is set to bring a mixture of cloudy and misty weather, as well as some patches of sunshine, according to Met Eireann.

Conditions are set to be cloudy and misty over much of Munster and Connacht today. There will be a danger of some drizzle and light rain in places. It is expected to be drier and brighter elsewhere for a time, with sunshine turning hazy.

Damp conditions will tend to become more widespread as the day progresses. Afternoon temperatures are likely to reach between 16º and 18º, in mostly moderate to fresh south-east to south winds.

Tonight will be dull and damp, with patches of mist, drizzle and fog expected to develop. Temperatures are not expected to fall below 13º or 14º with humidity remaining high.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be largely dry. Conditions may be rather cloudy in the morning, with a little patchy drizzle and fog.

It will be brighter in all areas by the afternoon, with a few sunny spells developing. Top temperatures will generally range from 17º to 19º, but values may reach higher values in any decent sunshine.

Advertisement

Tomorrow night will be mostly dry, but during the night it will become cloudy once again with patches of mist thickening to fog and drizzle.

Outlook

By morning there’ll be light rain on west facing coasts, Met Eireann added. Lowest temperatures of 12º or 13º are forecast.

On Sunday, the west coast will be dull and damp to start with due to outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere, conditions are set to be dry with sunshine likely for the morning.

Thicker cloud with patchy rain is expected to move eastwards over the country – becoming broken once again as it moves eastwards – and only reaching the east on Sunday night.

Temperatures on Sunday will range between 18º and 21º. Once the rain from Sunday clears, the further outlook is for mainly dry weather as high pressure becomes established over the country.

The winds will be northerly and it is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the day between 15º and 17º, and between 5º and 8º at night under clear skies, the Irish meteorological office added.