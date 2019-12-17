Authorities investigate workplace fatality on farmyard

Members of An Garda Síochána are investigating a workplace fatality that occurred at a farm yard in Co. Wexford yesterday afternoon, Monday, December 16.

In a brief statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“Gardaí are investigating a workplace fatality that occurred at a yard in the Adamstown area of Wexford on December 16 at approximately 12:00pm.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed for a post mortem.

The Garda representative noted that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified, adding that investigations are continuing.

A HSA spokesperson confirmed that a fatal incident on a construction project on a farm in Wexford has been reported to the HSA.

Inspectors attended the scene, and an investigation is currently underway, the representative added.

Farmer and contractor fined over safety breaches

Last week, a farmer and a building contractor were both fined at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday, December 12, for breaching health and safety regulations, according to the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Richard McClure, a farmer trading as McClure Farms from Coleraine, Co. Antrim, was fined £10,000 (€11,817) after pleading guilty to two breaches of health and safety legislation.

In addition, S. Higgins Construction Ltd, based at Knockloughrim, Magherafelt, Co. Derry, was fined £10,000 (€11,817) after also pleading guilty to two breaches of health and safety legislation.

The case arose from a HSENI investigation into an incident at McClure Farms, Coleraine, on November 16, 2018.

A 23-year-old employee of S. Higgins Construction Ltd was assisting with the preparations for the construction of a concrete reinforced wall at the farm of Richard McClure. During this work, a large metal shuttering panel fell on to the employee as he was working close to its base.

The HSENI investigation revealed that the shuttering panel was not properly secured to prevent it falling over.

The worker sustained numerous fractures and injuries as a result of the panel falling on to him.