GDT takes 5% tumble in latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index is after taking a tumble of more than 5% to record back-to-back drops following its latest auction – and last event of the year – today, Tuesday, December 17.

Today’s tender – Event 250 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down 5.1%, according to the trading platform.

Lasting two hours and 26 minutes, the event saw 190 bidders participate across 18 bidding rounds, with 142 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 35,748MT of product was sold on the day.

AMF index down 0.3%, average price US$4,866/MT;

Butter index down 2.4%, average price US$3,886/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 1.7%, average price US$3,869/MT;

LAC index up 0.6%, average price US$787/MT;

RenCas index up 2.6%, average price US$8,260/MT;

SMP index down 6.3%, average price US$2,867/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 6.7%, average price US$3,099/MT. Key results:

Milk powders took heavy hits at today’s auction, with both skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP) recording sharp drops of 6.3% and 6.7% respectively.

Butter, meanwhile, saw a drop of 2.4%, with anhydrous milk fat (AMF) also recording a slight 0.3% reduction in index.

On a more positive note, rennet casein (RenCas) rose by 2.6%, with cheddar and lactose also seeing slight increases of 1.7% and 0.6% respectively.

Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered on the day, while sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available.

As can be seen in the graph above, today’s 5% drop is the most dramatic change in index since at least the end of June.