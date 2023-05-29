It has been announced that the reintroduction of the first osprey chicks in over a hundred years in Ireland will take place in July 2023, a project led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The osprey, a fish-eating bird of prey, became extinct in Ireland 150 years ago, but with the arrival of twelve osprey chicks, it is hoped they will establish a population in Ireland.

The NPWS team in charge of the project is headed by Dr. Phillip Buckley and Eamonn Meskell, who had also led the highly successful white-tailed eagle reintroduction programme in Ireland.

Minister of State for heritage Malcolm Noonan TD confirmed the details of the Osprey Reintroduction Programme.

“The NPWS plans to bring 50-70 osprey chicks to Ireland from Norway over a five-year period,” he said.

“The NPWS has drawn on international expertise and learning from around Europe and North America in the development of this programme.”

Minister Noonan added: “The project has the direct involvement of colleagues from Norway and UK, who are not only top osprey experts, but who have led and supported other key species reintroduction programmes in Europe.”

Ospreys reintroduction

Plans are underway to encourage the osprey to the country, involving nesting platforms that will be used by the bird while migrating.

The southeast of Ireland is a key migratory route for the Osprey between northern Europe and Africa.

The NPWS will construct holding pens at release sites for the Ospreys, along with artificial eyries.

Meskell said: “The details of construction of holding pens and artificial nest sites; feeding and care of birds; [and] their transport and release are based on extensive experience with other osprey reintroduction programmes.”

The progress of the chicks will be monitored, and their feeding regime will be adapted to build towards their eventual release over the summer.

Cooperation for reintroduction

Dr. Buckley said he was “extremely grateful to the authorities and colleagues in Norway for supplying the young ospreys”.

Dr. Buckley said the work and expertise of farmers and landowners was “much appreciated” as their help was “critical”.

It is hoped that the reintroduction of the osprey “will be an significant insight into the health of the Irish ecosystem, and contribute to the long heritage of the bird on the island”.