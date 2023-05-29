Investigations are ongoing after the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) was alerted to a fire in the Raven Wood area, Co. Wexford, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed.

The source of the fire yesterday evening (Sunday, May 28), or the full extent of area which was damaged has not yet been indicated, the department said in a statement provided to Agriland.

The fire was at the southern tip of the site, however, spreading into “precious woodlands” was avoided. The northerly wind also kept it from rampaging further inwards, the statement read.

“There was another fire this afternoon, which was attended to by the fire services. Gardai have also been on site and are investigating,” according to the department spokesperson.

Advertisement

Fire warning

A Condition Orange high-fire-risk warning by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), which was issued last week and set to expire today, was renewed until 6:00p.m on Tuesday, June 6.

Ground crews on fire patrol have been increased and aerial monitoring with helicopters and drones has been ramped up by the NPWS, the department said.

Asking for everybody’s cooperation to protect nature, the director general of the NPWS, Niall O Donnchú has said:

“We ask that members of the public not light fires or barbecues in any National Parks or Nature Reserves, or indeed in nature generally. We are also asking that the public be vigilant and report any fire activity without delay.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has asked all members of the public to avoid lighting fires in an open area, and advised to immediately call emergency services on 112 if noticing a fire.

Advertisement

“This is a really important time of year for wildlife, especially vulnerable ground-nesting birds and mammals who are now rearing their young.

“We all want to get out and enjoy the good weather but let’s do it responsibly – without putting nature at risk,” Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan commented.