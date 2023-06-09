Rain is forecast for over the weekend and question for many is should you be filling the slurry tanker or fertiliser spread ahead of it coming?

Over the last number of weeks, most parts of the country have been going through what can be described as a mini drought.

These dry weather conditions meant that the spreading of slurry and chemical fertiliser has stopped on the majority of farms.

Slurry

Most farms were able to harvest first cut silage in expectational weather conditions, which is likely to result in many having high quality first cut in the pit or bales.

But soon after first cut was over farmers would have been hoping to get moving on growing second cut, but dry weather and ground conditions hinder this.

With some farms now waiting a couple of week to get slurry or fertiliser onto silage ground and in some cases both.

So should you be getting ready to spread now that rain is forecast, the simple answer is no.

Soil moisture deficits are quite high in many areas and spreading slurry or chemical fertiliser on this land will likely result in the majority of it being wasted.

When the rain does come there will be enough nitrogen to kick off growth, without the need for further inputs.

Land is many areas is very hard on the surface and if chemical fertiliser was applied ahead of the rain, there is a high possibility that it will be washed away and very little of it used.

Instead you should wait until moisture levels in the ground increase once again before applying chemical fertiliser or slurry.

Hold fire

Rain will be very welcome to the majority of farmers, but for now the advice is to hold fire on spreading slurry and or chemical fertiliser.

Wait until after the rain has come and determine then if there is enough moisture in the soil to justify spreading.

On farms were grazing has gotten tight and silage has been introduced you will have to continue with feeding until the average farm cover improves.

The important part of supplementing cows is not pulling it out too early, but also not leaving it in too long.