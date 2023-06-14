The rise in nitrate levels in rivers and estuaries is “no surprise”, according to An Taisce which said that dairy “intensification” is the main driver for nitrate pollution in the south and southeast.

Nitrogen levels, mainly from fertilisers and manures, increased in Irish rivers and groundwater last year, a new report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows.

Ireland’s water quality has not significantly improved last year which, the EPA said, is largely attributable to excess nitrogen and phosphorous from agricultural run-off and waste-water discharges.

Commenting on the EPA report, which shows that improvements in some areas are offset by declines elsewhere, natural environment officer with An Taisce, Dr. Elaine McGoff said:

“This will come as no surprise to anyone working in the area. Dairy intensification is the main driver for nitrate pollution in the south and southeast.

“Ireland now has approximately 1.6 million dairy cows, that’s an increase of around 50% in the last decade, with a 1.4% increase in 2022. It’s no surprise that average nitrate levels in rivers and estuaries also increased.”

The EPA highlighted that the agriculture sector and Uisce Éireann need to take action to reduce the losses of both nitrogen and phosphorus nutrients to the environment.

Loads of nitrogen and phosphate to the marine environment have increased nationally since 2013, the EPA report states.

The report is “another clear indication” that the current water protection measures are “failing” to adequately protect rivers, coast and groundwater from agricultural run-off, Dr. McGoff added.

Water quality

The forthcoming River Basin Management Plan must provide a comprehensive plan to address all the pressures on Ireland’s water environment, EPA programme manager, Mary Gurrie said.

An Taisce said it is “imperative” that the final River Basin Management Plan provides robust measures to adequately combat the “multiple drivers” of pollution.

The continued pollution of waterways by waste-water treatment plants is “shocking”, and necessary government funding to halt waste-water discharges into all water bodies is “critical”, Dr. McGoff said.

“The government is in the middle of drafting up a new plan for how we manage water. This is our chance to change the direction of travel, and to put ambitious and far-reaching measures, that are clearly necessary, in place,” she added.