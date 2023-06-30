The Summer Sizzler sale is set to take place tomorrow (Saturday, July 1) for the third time, with 53 lots from 25 vendors set to go under the hammer.

The annual sale sees some of the island’s top breeders put forward for sale some deep pedigree females.

The sale set to contain lots from across Northern Ireland, along with lots from counties Kerry, Wexford and Louth and a number of lots from Scotland and England.

The sale will be conducted by Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions.

On offer at this year’s sale is Champion Junior heifer in milk at Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral show 2023, Damm Hurricane Mitzy (VG-2YR), Lot 2.

The dam of Lot 4, Annaghmore Diamonds Danoise, was Lumville M Danoise, Senior cow in milk at Balmoral Show 2023.

The catalogue is full of highly sought after pedigree along with potential show-winning stock.

Last year’s sale consisted of 68 lots from 27 vendors, with deep pedigree females consigned by some of Northern Ireland’s top breeders.

With nine lots being purchased by buyers from the Republic of Ireland and six were purchased by buyers from England and Scotland.

The average sale price achieved on the day was 4,292gns, with a 93% clearance.

Damm Tatoo Sallie

Lot 3 – Damm Tatoo Sallie (VG88)

Sold for 18,500gns

The top price of the milking portion of the sale, the overall sale top price and a record price in Northern Ireland for a calved heifer was paid for Lot 3, Damm Tatoo Sallie (VG88).

Sired by Duckett Crush Tatoo, she won first junior two-year-old and Heifer Champion RUAS winter fair 2021 and first senior Heifer in-Milk and Junior Champion RUAS Balmoral Champion 2022.

Before the sale she had created interest from as far away as Holland, how she was sold to Coleraine father-and-son team Cyril and Martin Millar for their Millars herd, for 18,500gns.