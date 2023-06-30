Funding of €3 million has been announced to develop more than 300 forest parks and upgrade outdoor amenities on Coillte-owned land.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, today (Friday, June 30) announced the funding during a visit to Killykeen forest park in Co. Cavan.

The minister said: “Ireland’s outdoors, including our forest parks, walking and cycling trails, uplands and blueways are among the best in the world.

“The benefits that they provide in terms of our physical and mental wellbeing are huge.

“They are also such important assets in terms of attracting tourists to rural Ireland and supporting our local economies.”

Funding for Coillte

Minister Humphreys said the new funding will deliver investment in forest parks, trails, play areas, carparks and toilet facilities.

According to the minister €1 million will be used to deliver 25 new outdoor projects, including walking trails, loops, boardwalks, eco-trails and carparks.

The remaining €2 million will be invested in improving and maintaining existing sites and to develop 280 recreational facilities on Coillte-owned lands across the country.

Minister Humphreys has pledged that every county will benefit from the new investment boost.

The funding is part of a 5 year strategic partnership between the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) and Coillte and will result in a total of €15 million invested over the five year period 2022 to 2026.

Head of recreation at Coillte, Daithi de Forge, said: “With the department’s ongoing support, Coillte will continue to deliver the highest quality outdoor forest recreation experiences for our communities nationwide.

“We have an open forest policy and we’re proud to support local businesses such as café operators, bike hire providers and many others who partner with us and add the services that make a trip to Coillte’s forests so enjoyable for our visitors.”

Projects

Some projects being supported under the €3 million initiative include:

Derroura, Co. Galway: Upgrade of old outer loop of the mountain bike trail – €115,200;

Slieve Foye, Co. Louth: Upgrade of access road into car-park above Carlingford village- €115,200;

Laracus, Co Donegal: Connect two forest roads with two new sections of trail -€86,400;

Killykeen Forest Park, Co. Cavan: Resurface car park – €144,000;

Leamlara/Ballyhoura, Co. Cork: New walking trails and a multi-use trail – €92,160;

Oaklands, Co. Wexford: New trail on upper side to create new loop – €28,800;

Knockbarron, Co. Offaly: New sections of Ecotrail in forest – €46,080.

Meanwhile the DRCD has also unveiled which are the most popular Coillte sites in the country with Rossmore Forest Park in Co. Monaghan ranked number one, followed by Ticknock in Co. Dublin and Donadea Forest Park in Co. Kildare.