Under the EU CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) network, a group has been created to help farmers in improving ways of dealing with their mental health, and is actively looking for Irish farmers to join.

The group, which is a thematic group (TG), is called ‘Supporting the Mental Health of Farmers and Farming Communities’.

This TG will aim to identify the most important, urgent and achievable goals to foster the mental health and well-being of farming communities, particularly farmers.

Expressions of interest to join this TG are open until January 22, 2024.

Applications are welcome from all CAP stakeholders, including authorities and institutions at all levels, advisory services, NGOs, health organisations/services, farmers and farmers organisations, research/universities, and local action groups.

Farmers across Ireland and the EU are urged to join this TG and be part of a committed group of farmers, policy makers and other CAP stakeholders contributing to this urgent topic.

The TG’s objectives will be to:

Identify and discuss barriers (physical, social, economic and personal) that hinder access to mental health support in farming communities;

Explore ways to raise/increase awareness of the policy makers, educators, advisors and the public about mental health challenges in farming settings, as well as methods for disseminating information related to mental health support within these communities;

Explore successful approaches and best practices from EU member states or regions that have effectively addressed mental health challenges of farmers in rural areas, as well as discussing the replicability of such practices in other contexts;

Discuss how to improve access to mental health support, including measures that could be introduced into relevant policies at different levels (local, regional, national, EU).

The TG will consist of two meetings; the first meeting will take place online on February 27, 2024, and the second meeting will take place on May 28, 2024, either in person or online.

This group will be dedicated to addressing the specific needs of the key target group, namely farmers as part of the wider rural community.