Clonenagh National School, Mountrath, Co. Laois, is getting into gear for the return of its eagerly awaited annual tractor run on Thursday, December 28 in the quaint village of Coolrain.

The fundraising event has proven to be a convivial day out for all the family, and promises the usual spectacle with the tractor run taking place alongside the 6km fun run/walk, with all-day long free refreshments, music and an auction.

The day will kick off with the 6km family fun run/walk around the scenic countryside near Coolrain village, at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains. Donning your walking boots and taking part is a great way to work off the excesses of Christmas, the organisers said.

All ages are welcome to join the run/walk. Registration will take place at 11.00a.m in Hogan’s pub, Coolrain, at €10 for adults, €5 for second-level students, and free for primary school pupils, with the runners and walkers setting off at 11.30a.m.

Advertisement

Next up will be the annual tractor run, with the colourful convoy of tractors and vintage cars of all sizes and various vintages, making their way through the village and along the route.

Registration for the tractor run will take place at 1.00p.m in Hogan’s pub, and the tractors and cars will take off at 2.00p.m.

The now famous tractor run stew will be served to the drivers after the run in Hogan’s pub, and all drivers will receive a memento of the occasion. Internationally renowned golfer, Shane Lowry, turned up at the event in the past, but with or without any celebrities, the organisers are promising an enjoyable day out in the picturesque village.

The event will finish with an auction in Hogan’s pub at 8.30p.m with many impressive lots going under the hammer. Resident auctioneer, Joe Shirley, ensures that everyone gets into the swing of things..

Advertisement

This year, Clonenagh National School pupil, Richard Lalor, has gotten into the spirit of the event, and is all set to shave his mullet on the day to raise funds for the school.

The tractor run has been taking place since December 2009, with the exception of the Covid years. The participants come from throughout Laois and many other parts of the country, and there is usually a good number of vintage tractors, according to the organisers.

All money raised on the day will go to Clonenagh National School to support the pupils’ education and development. Funds raised from past tractor runs supported the purchase of books; educational toys; reading programmes; IT equipment; an interactive white board; bus transport for sports and educational events and other expenses.

For full details on the tractor run, contact Joe on 087-2664012.