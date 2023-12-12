Fine Gael member of European Parliament (MEP), Maria Walsh, is urging Irish farmers to take care of themselves during the Christmas period, during what can be a challenging time for many in the farming sector.

Walsh, MEP for the Midlands-North-West, acknowledged that with suicide ideation being twice as high among the farming community as in the general population, that “it’s time we addressed the silent and heartbreaking pandemic”.

Speaking from the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Walsh said mental health initiatives and targeted funding are needed at a national and European level to support farmers and their families.

She spoke ahead of this afternoon’s vote in the European Parliament, and called for substantial supports to be introduced across member states to help prevent mental health conditions and promote mental health for all, especially among vulnerable groups in society.

The vote today is to adopt recommendations on mental health and non-communicable diseases.

It involves MEPs urging member states to prioritise and improve access to mental health services for vulnerable groups, to promote initiatives to combat stigma, exclusion and discrimination of people with mental health conditions, and to ensure that all EU citizens have access to quality and affordable mental health services.

Taking care at Christmas

As Christmas approaches, Walsh appealed to farmers all over Ireland to take care of themselves and their neighbouring farmers over the holidays, acknowledging that Christmas can be difficult for many people.

She stressed the need for a mental health in all policies approach, accompanied by specific and appropriate funding, as well as the establishment of a European year dedicated to mental health.

“In Ireland, we have taken some steps in the right direction with programmes such as On Feirm Ground, Make The Moove…but we need to do more and we need to keep this on the agenda.

“Mental health has got to be a real and genuine political priority on the local, national and European stage.

“The reality is that mental ill heath and suicidal ideations have become the norm, and shockingly, almost 25% of Irish farmers are at risk of suicide,” she added.

“Nonetheless, we are not talking about it, and the subject continues to be swept under the carpet.

“We need to break down the barriers and address the taboo. This is a silent and deadly pandemic and we are continuing to ignore the issue,” said Walsh.

Helping farmers

Appealing to farmers all over Ireland to seek help, the MEP said farmers have culturally always prioritised tending to the land and animals, instead of to their mental health.

Walsh said: “Our farmers must be supported with mental health initiatives and targeted funding at an EU level to stop death by suicide and to bring an end to this silent pandemic in our society today.

“There is a growing body of international research recognising the challenges relating to farmers’ psychosocial work environment and mental health, and we need to step up and put the necessary supports in place,” she added.