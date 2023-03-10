Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has advised farmers and horse owners to take extra care of farm animals and horses during spells of cold weather.

The extreme weather currently experienced across Ireland poses greater threats to animal welfare, and owners should take steps to protect their stock, the minister said.

Livestock can cope with low temperatures provided they have plenty of feed and shelter. However, water supply can be a problem for both outwintered and housed animals during freezing conditions.

Ensuring that all livestock have free access to water is important. Supplies of drinking water should be checked daily, and surface ice broken on troughs twice per day.

Measures during cold weather

Additional steps outlined by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) include:

Regular inspection of animals, especially more vulnerable animals such as young lambs, other young animals, and sick or pregnant stock;

During very cold and wet weather, and depending on how much grass is available, additional forage, such as hay, should be provided for horses, ponies and any other stock outside;

Avoid severe poaching of pasture as poaching impacts on grass availability;

Ensure that stock have access to shelter, either natural shelter such as trees and hedgerows, or a man-made shelter;

If an equine rug is used for a horse, ensure the rug fits correctly and inspect regularly;

Not all horses need rugs during cold weather. Where a horse has a thick coat of hair and is provided with shelter, rugs may not be required.

Freezing temperatures, widespread frost, and icy surfaces are set to continue this weekend, according to national forecaster Met Éireann.

A Status Yellow ice warning will come into effect at 7:00p.m today (Friday, March 10), and will remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow.

The counties affected by the warning are: Co. Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Kildare; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; and Westmeath.

“Farmers and horse owners take exceptional care of their stock all year around, however, there are greater threats to animal welfare at times of extreme cold like we are experiencing at present.

“It is important that owners take steps to protect stock from extreme weather conditions that may arise over the coming days,” Minister McConalogue said.