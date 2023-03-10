The North-East Galway Beef Producers (NEGBP) group has said that it is currently open to new members, with final membership being accepted this evening, Friday March 10, at its monthly meeting.

The group will meet at Williamstown Parish Hall, with the meeting scheduled to commence at 8:00p.m and conclude at approximately 9:30p.m.

There is a membership fee and those wishing to avail of the group deals must attend at least three meetings in the calendar year. North East Galway Beef Producers’ Group

Beef producers’ group

The group meets on the second Friday of each month. and there are approximately 10 meetings in the year, with a pause of meetings during the busy summer months of June to August on many farms.

According to the organisers of the group, membership has exponentially grown in recent years, with a membership base of almost 200 farmers and farm families from counties Galway, Roscommon and Mayo, predominantly.

Advertisement

Each meeting hosts a variety of speakers from across the agricultural sector. At this evening’s meeting, Tom Stapleton, and his colleagues from Soil.ie will attend as guest speakers.

They will discuss Sobac – a soil conditioner which the group claims reduces, if not eliminates, artificial fertiliser usage, subject to each farmer’s own enterprise.

Each of the topics covered at the monthly meetings is either directly or indirectly related to agriculture, with many topics pertinent to that particular time of the year.

Benefits of being part of group

The NEGBP said that there are some appealing benefits to being a group member. The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has apparently partnered with the group and offers each valid group member 17.5% off each and any of the insurance policies taken out with the insurance company.

Other perks include a newly brokered group discount on farm safety footwear, plus further group discounts which the group said will be discussed throughout the year.

Advertisement

The group, in keeping with its social inclusion aspect, is planning a trip to the Royal Highland Show this coming June.

The NEGBP group will be defraying part of the cost for group members who wish to travel to the event and see the very best of what Scotland’s landmark agricultural show has to offer.

To round off each year, the group hosts a Christmas party which coincides with its ‘quality beef scheme’ competition.

This competition is open to members only and rewards high cattle prices achieved throughout the year, under a variety of cattle classes. Sponsored prizes, including vouchers, dosing products, bags of feed, etc., are presented to the winners of each class.

This evening’s meeting is expected to offer farmers and farm families invaluable first-hand knowledge as well as a social outlet and camaraderie also.