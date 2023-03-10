Today (Friday, March 10) the ‘Cairn of Peace’ was officially unveiled in its permanent home at Ratheniska, Co. Laois to celebrate Ireland hosting the 67th World Ploughing Contest in 2022.

Since 1953, each country that hosts the World Ploughing Contest erects a ‘Cairn of Peace’ monument – which is inscribed with the phrase, ‘Let peace cultivate the fields’.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) said that although, stylistically, the Cairns of Peace that have been erected are all unique and remarkable in their own right, they are all symbols of peace and cooperation on a global scale.

Monument

There are Cairns of Peace where each World Ploughing Contest took place and this is the sixth mounted in Ireland and the first for Co. Laois. There is currently one in Kerry, two in Wexford and two in Carlow.

Advertisement

The 2022 Cairn stone was extracted from McKeon Stone’s Kilkenny Blue Limestone quarry in Threecastles, Co. Kilkenny.

Kilkenny Blue Limestone, a sedimentary rock, was laid down about 330 million years ago in the carboniferous era when Ireland was covered by a warm shallow sea.

McKeown Stone, Stradbally crafted the stone into the Cairn while Kent Stainless created the exquisite steelwork on the monument. Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Thomasina Connell and president of the NPA, James Sutton

Present at today’s unveiling were managing director of the NPA, Anna May McHugh along with cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Thomasina Connell and president of the NPA, James Sutton.

Advertisement

Also in attendance is Anna Marie McHugh who is general secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation. The monument was blessed by Monsignor John Byrne.

The monument has been erected in front of the GAA pitches in Ratheniska across from the Town Hall.

This year’s National Ploughing Championships – the 92nd in its history – will return to Ratheniska, Co. Laois from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21.

Additional reporting by Megan O’Brien