It has been confirmed that Ireland will host this year’s World Ploughing Contest in Ratheniska, Co. Laois on September 21 and 22.

The contest – the 67th edition – was due to be held in Russia this year but was cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine. It will now run alongside Ireland’s National Ploughing Championships, which begin on September 20, in the same location.

World Ploughing Organisation (WPO) general secretary, Anna Marie McHugh said:

“I am delighted today to announce that 25 countries from all over the globe, from Africa to Australia, will be participating in this year’s World Ploughing Contest in Ireland.

According to McHugh, there will be huge excitement in Ireland as the World Ploughing Contest comes to Laois for the first time. Crowds in the hundreds of thousands will be in attendance, according to organisers, and 1,700 exhibitors are also expected.

The international contest was originally set to take place near St. Petersburg in Russia. However, it was cancelled on March 3 with the WPO stating at the time that the invasion of Ukraine was a “clear violation and breach of international law”.

“The World Ploughing Organisation strongly condemns Russia and its leadership for this atrocious conduct.

“The World Ploughing Organisation’s slogan is ‘Pax Arva Collat’ – ‘Let Peace Cultivate the Soil’. Russia’s conduct towards Ukraine is in direct contradiction to the WPO’s slogan,” the organisation said.