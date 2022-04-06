The closing date for the Organic Farming Scheme has been extended, the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett has announced.

Applications to the Organic Farming Scheme can now be made until the new closing date on Friday, April 22.

The Organic Farming Scheme, which aims to increase the area of land farmed organically in Ireland, includes an additional €5 million budget to take in new entrants.

To ensure maximum opportunity for those who are interested in applying to the scheme, Minister Hackett said:

“I have listened to farmers and their advisors on the need for this extension, and I am pleased to make this announcement so that they have more time to consider and submit applications.”

Under the Organic Farming Scheme, farmers can potentially receive up to €15,000 per year, according to Minister Hackett who hopes the extended closing date will attract more farmers to consider joining the scheme.

Farmers entering the scheme could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220/ha during the conversion period, and up to €170/ha when they have achieved full-organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticulture and tillage farmers. Applicants this year can also avail of any new rates introduced next year under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Changes to the Organic Farming Scheme this year included lowering the required stocking rate and also expanding the area paid at the higher rate.

Minister Hackett added that a series of recent public consultations on the new CAP generated significant interest from farmers in converting to organic farming and available supports.

“At a time of high input costs for farmers, the scheme offers an opportunity for farm enterprises to diversify, and I would really encourage farmers to consider availing of supports provided,” Minister Hackett said.