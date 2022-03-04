The World Ploughing Contest 2022, which was set to be held in Russia in August, has been cancelled after that country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a meeting of the World Ploughing Organisation (WPO) last night (Thursday, March 3). The event was due to be held near the city of St. Petersburg on August 13 and 14, 2022.

On a post on social media, the WPO argued that the Russian invasion of Ukraine – which began on February 24 – is a “clear violation and breach of international law”.

“The World Ploughing Organisation strongly condemns Russia and its leadership for this atrocious conduct.

“The World Ploughing Organisation’s slogan is ‘Pax Arva Collat’ – ‘Let Peace Cultivate the Soil’. Russia’s conduct towards Ukraine is in direct contradiction to the WPO’s slogan,” the organisation said.

The social media post continued: “The World Ploughing Organisation must not allow itself to be associated with the current Russian leadership.

“Therefore, the governing board has decided to cancel the forthcoming 67th World Ploughing Contest in St. Petersburg, Russia,” it concluded.

The following World Ploughing Contest in 2023 is due to be held in Ireland.

Thankfully, Ireland’s National Ploughing Championships is largely unaffected by the situation in eastern Europe and is set to take place in full this year, after being closed to spectators and exhibitors for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event has been penciled in for September 20 to 22 in Ratheniska, Co. Laois. It is planned and hoped that the event will return to full form, complete with exhibitors.

Speaking to Agriland recently, the managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna May McHugh, said she hoped exhibitors would return in full force, despite the difficulties of the last two years.

“We’re very excited over it, after missing the two years. Not alone is the NPA excited, but a number of exhibitors and other people as well – patrons – they missed it terribly,” McHugh noted.