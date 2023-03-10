National forecaster Met Éireann has issued a further warning for ice which will affect several counties from this evening (Friday, March 10).

Freezing temperatures, widespread frost, and icy surfaces will continue to lead to hazardous travelling conditions this weekend.

The Status Yellow ice warning will come into effect at 7:00p.m today and will remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow (Saturday, March 11).

The counties affected by the warning are: Co. Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Kildare; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; and Westmeath.

A nationwide warning for ice issued by the national forecaster is currently in place until midday.

Advertisement

The UK Met Office has also warned of ice leading to hazard where snow has fallen overnight in Co. Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry until 10:00a.m tomorrow.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow morning (Saturday, March 11), rain, sleet and snow will spread northeastwards to all areas, with some small accumulations possible in parts of Connacht, Ulster and Leinster.

Rain will clear to scattered showers in the west and southwest through the afternoon and evening. It will be cold in Ulster, Connacht and Leinster with afternoon highs of 1° to 5°.

It will gradually turn milder in the southwest once the rain clears with highs of 9° to 11°. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will also prevail.

On Saturday night, any remaining rain and sleet will clear to the northeast early in the night. Drier weather will follow from the southwest with clear spells developing.

Advertisement

Lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° will occur early in the night with temperatures gradually rising to between 4° and 8° overnight. Moderate westerly winds will be fresh to strong on western coasts.

After a largely dry start to the day on Sunday (March 12), it will turn wet and windy. Rain will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon, with the possibility of some heavier falls later in the evening.

It will be a much milder day with highest daytime temperatures of 7° in the north, to 11° in the south, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong along southern coasts.

Sunday night will be a windy night with widespread showers, some of which may be heavy. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 10° are expected in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong at times in coastal areas.