A Co. Wexford native has retained his title at this year’s European Ploughing Championships, according to the European Ploughing Federation.

For the second year in a row, Dan Donnely from Ireland won the European Reversible Ploughing Contest.

The championships took place in Ballykelly, Co. Derry over the weekend, where over 30 competitors from across a number of countries gathered on Saturday (September 3).

The Co. Wexford native already took first place in the reversible ploughing class at the last event, along with Martin Kehoe who took first place in the conventional class in 2019.

Contestants participating in this year’s European Ploughing Championships also travelled to the event from France; the Netherlands; Belgium; Wales; England; Switzerland; and Denmark. Image source: European Ploughing Federation

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 37th European Ploughing Championships had been postponed to 2022, as the event was paused for the past two years.

The National Ploughing Championships will return throughout three days in Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 20 to 22, for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Ireland is also set to host the World Ploughing Contest this year, which will run alongside the national event. The contest was initially due to be held in Russia this year but was cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.