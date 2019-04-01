Ireland secures victories on home soil at European Ploughing

Team Ireland has once again landed top spots – this time on home soil – at the 36th European Ploughing Championships.

The event took place over the weekend in Springpark, Ballinaboola, Co. Wexford – with two Wexford natives giving the home crowd something to celebrate.

Martin Kehoe and Dan Donnelly took first place in the Conventional and Reversible Ploughing classes respectively.

In addition, Offaly man Brian Mahon took home a silver medal for second place in the Reversible class, coming fourth overall, according to the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

In a statement, the NPA congratulated all three men, lauding Team Ireland’s performance:

Huge congrats to Team Ireland, well wishes are pouring in from across the country tonight on your tremendous success just announced at this year’s European Ploughing Championships’ gala.

The contest saw 33 competitors arrive in Ballinaboola to take part in the international event, with 13 countries represented.

These included: Belgium; Czech Republic; Denmark; England; France; Germany; Netherlands; Northern Ireland; Ireland; Russia; Scotland; Switzerland; and Wales.

Ireland last hosted the European Ploughing Championships in 2011 and is set to hold the World Ploughing Competition in 2021.