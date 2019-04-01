Largely unsettled conditions predicted for the week

Met Éireann is predicting largely unsettled conditions this week with cold conditions leading to patchy frost, and wintry showers alternating with drier spells.

Today (Monday, April 1) will see many places dry for a time, but scattered showers will appear later on, mainly in the east and north-west.

This afternoon and early evening, showers will move in across Connacht and Ulster, eventually extending south-east later; however, the showers will become more patchy.

Maximum temperatures today will be 8° to 13°, with the coldest values in the north-west. Wind will be light to moderate and mainly south-westerly in direction, strengthening along west and north-west coasts this afternoon.

Things will take a much colder turn tonight. Most of the showers will be seen in the western half of the country, with some hail and sleet and a risk of thunder along the Atlantic coast.

There will even be the possibility of some snow showers over high ground, or at lower altitudes in the north-west. The east and south will stay largely dry.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 0° to 4° with some frost forming, especially in the north and east. Winds will be light to moderate and blowing west to north-west; again, they will be strongest along the Atlantic coast.

Outlook

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 2), will be cold and blustery, albeit with some sunny spells. Showers will occur in the western half of the country in the morning, but these will become widespread as the day progresses.

Some of these showers will be heavy and of hail, with some sleet possible too. The risks of snow showers and thunder will persist.

Maximum temperatures will be 5° to 9°, in mostly moderate to fresh west to north-westerly winds.

Tuesday night will remain cold with more wintry showers, which will again be mainly seen along the Atlantic coast. There will, however, be many dry areas. Minimum temperatures will be 0° to 4°, with a risk of frost in some areas.

The outlook for the remainder of the week is much the same. There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy and of hail, and the risk of thunder will persist.

Temperatures will be two or three degrees below normal values, with typical maximum values of between 6° and 10°, or 0° and 4° overnight.

The risk of frost will remain for the rest of the week, along with moderate winds which will be strongest on Wednesday.

Drying and spraying

Drying conditions will vary with the changeable weather, with the showery outbreaks hampering the chances of good drying.

Opportunities for spraying will be limited in the coming days due to the wetter conditions.