Competitors getting set for European ploughing this weekend

South Wexford is a hive of activity this week as competitors from all over Europe have descended on the surrounding area of Ballinaboola for the 36th European Ploughing Championships.

13 countries are represented at the event – which takes place in Springpark, Ballinaboola, Co. Wexford, on Saturday and Sunday (March 30 and 31). A total of 33 competitors will take part in both conventional and reversible ploughing.

At present those competitors are practising ahead of the competition which will take place on Saturday and Sunday as can be seen in the pictures with this story.

Martin Kehoe, who is a former World Ploughing Champion, will compete in the conventional class for Team Ireland. The Co. Wexford native hasn’t far to travel.

In the reversible class, Dan Donnelly – also from Co. Wexford – and Brian Mahon from Co. Offaly represent the home country.

Donnelly came fourth in last year’s competition and won the stubble competition. Brian was the country chairperson of Offaly Ploughing Association when the National Ploughing Championships were held outside Tullamore last year.

Brian spoke to AgriLand ahead of last year’s ploughing championships. Click here to see the link.

Ireland last hosted the European Ploughing Championships in 2011 and is set to hold the World Ploughing Competition in 2021.