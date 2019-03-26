Co. Cork farm with mixed-quality land sees guide price of €2,725/ac

Located at Shanacrane West, Dunmanway, Co. Cork, is 146.8ac of mixed-quality land for sale. It is laid out in three natural divisions and is for sale in lots or as whole.

The property is an executor’s sale, as the owner has recently passed away. The land is located about 7 miles north of Dunmanway, just off the R585.

Dunmanway is around a one hour drive from Cork Airport and Cork City. Meanwhile, Clonakilty is just 30 minutes drive, while Bantry is just 50 minutes and, in the other direction, Macroom is about 50 minutes in distance. Skibbereen is around 40 minutes as well.

Every year, the Dunmanway Agricultural Show takes place, with classes for horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, domestic arts, horticulture and dogs.

Daniel Lehane, of Lehanes & Associates Ltd, is looking after the sale. Commenting on the prospect of the farm, he said: “Given the nature of the land in that part of Cork, your typical use would be sheep or suckler farming.

“As you get nearer Dunmanway dairy farming becomes more prominent. As well, given the size of the track of land on offer there would always be forestry interest.”

For sale whole or in lots

The land is for sale in three lots and three natural divisions or as whole.

“Lot 1 is probably the best of the farm with just under 10ac of small green fields of a low-lying nature. This is a lovely piece of land for anyone interested in hobby farming,” commented Daniel.

“Lot 2 has just over 76ac. It’s hilly but south facing. This part of the farm would be ideal for sheep or forestry.

“Lot 3 has just over 70ac and again is low lying and soft in parts. Some of this land is already planted with about 10 years and the rest may follow suit but it remains to be seen.”

A mixture of interest

The guide price for the entirety is in the region of €400,000.

Speaking about current interest on the farm, Daniel said: “Enquiries have been brisk and very varied. We have farming interest which is great to see and also forestry enquiries which would also be expected.

“A number of enquiries have been received from the UK and despite a looming Brexit this doesn’t seem to have deterred potential buyers for this particular farm,” he concluded.