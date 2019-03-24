Residential roadside property offers access to beaches

With the selling agent hailing its location as ‘superb’, Killybegs, Inch, Gorey, Co. Wexford, offers a circa 18.7ac (7.5ha) residential roadside property with proximity to beaches – for sale by public auction.

The auction – an executor sale – in one or more lots, will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 3:00pm in Quinn Property’s Gorey office.

“This valuable property enjoys a superb location along the L1002 Castletown Road, only 500m off the Gorey/Arklow Road (R772), 1km from Inch; 9km from Gorey; 8km from Arklow; and 3.5km from Castletown with an array of golden sandy beaches,” said agent David Quinn.

A noted town

“Gorey is one of north Wexford’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of schools including primary; secondary; post-Leaving Cert and adult education; Educate Together; and a Gaelscoil. There is also a wealth of restaurants; shops; pubs; and award-winning hotels,” he said.

“The vast array of local leisure amenities includes endless sandy beaches; golf courses to include Courtown Golf Club, Seafield Golf and Country Club, Ballymoney Golf Club, as well as swimming and leisure centres,” the selling agent said.

“Located just 40 minutes south of Dublin, this property may appeal to a south Dublin / north Wicklow buyer as well as locals,” David said. Hobby farmers or those with equestrian interests will be drawn to it, he commented. The access to various beaches is an added bonus.

Dormer house

“The residence, which is set back about 300m from the public road, makes the property totally secluded. It is approached via a hard-core driveway leading to a tarmacadam area to the front of the house.

“This seven bedroom, dormer-style residence was constructed around 1978 and extends to circa 200m². While the house requires upgrading, it is presented in good condition throughout.”

Standing on a mature site with a variety of mature trees, shrubbery and a lawn area surrounding the house, the property enjoys views of Croghan mountain and the surrounding rolling countryside. Ample parking lies to the front of the house.

“There is an original farmhouse and outbuildings located close to the residence. These buildings have been unoccupied for some time and are in a derelict state,” David said.

Four fields

“Enjoying good road frontage onto the L1002, the lands are divided into four fields and are of excellent quality, currently in grass, and have frontage onto the Inch river, giving an all year round water supply. They are suitable for any agricultural or equine enterprises.”

The land will be offered for sale in the following lots: Lot 1 – residence on circa 12ac with an old dwelling and farmyard;

Lot 2 – circa 6.632ac; and

Lot 3 – the entire.

Guide prices

The guide prices are €280,000 to €300,000 for Lot 1. Lot 2 is €50,000 to €60,000.

“The demand for land in this area of north Wexford is strong and would generally sell for between €8,000 to €12,000/ac,” said David. The prospect of beach proximity, no doubt, will add to its attractiveness.