The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently recruiting for a scientific officer in agriculture to contribute to the development of a national farm inspection programme.

The position includes the duty to provide expert specialist input on agricultural science and modern farming practice into the design and implementation of a National Agriculture Inspection Programme for Local Authorities (NAIP).

The EPA has been assigned responsibility for the development and the implementation of a NAIP, and to issue guidance and provide support to local authorities in relation to farm inspections.

The EPA is looking for candidates who can demonstrate a working knowledge of agriculture science and farming practice in the context of developing measures and practices, that are practical and effective in the farm environment to deliver on good water quality.

Further specialist duties, among others, include:

Lead the agricultural science workstream, including the development of inspector guidance, supports, templates, and evaluation methodologies to support the agricultural inspections programme;

Design and deliver training, workshops, and other inspector supports;

Carry out evaluations of the effectiveness of inspections;

Engage and work with relevant stakeholders;

Monitor, assess, and audit local authorities’ statutory environmental performance;

Investigate complaints and incidents, and participate in legal proceedings;

Assess environmental risks and reports.

The successful candidate will work with a team of inspectors in the programme area to which they are assigned, and contribute to the management and continuous improvement of the programme area, the EPA said.

Applicants must hold a relevant primary degree (NFQ 8) in agricultural science, agricultural engineering or equivalent, as well as a minimum of 5 years’ relevant work experience, which should include one or more of the following:

Environmental regulation of agricultural activities in an Irish or European context;

Application of expert knowledge in the interpretation and application of relevant EU and national environmental legislation such as: Nitrates Directive or the Water Framework Directive. Demonstrating the ability to analyse complex environmental regulatory issues pertaining to agriculture, and develop practical approaches to address them;

Significant technical experience (operation, inspection or research) of agricultural facilities and the management of their environmental impact.

The successful candidate will work at the EPA Regional Inspectorate in Dublin or at EPA headquarters in Wexford. The salary scale ranges from €68,491 to €83,525 per annum.

Applications must be submitted by 4:00p.m on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The EPA will use the essential criteria to shortlist candidates and scoring will be based on the information contained in the application form for the role of Inspector I (Level 3) Agriculture.