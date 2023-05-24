The €1.7 million Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme (OPIG) to support investments in the Irish organic processing sector is now open, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said

Investing in Ireland’s processing sector is “key” to maximising market opportunities for Irish organic produce, Minister of State at the DAFM, Senator Pippa Hackett said.

The scheme, which is partially funded by the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), supports processors to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products.

There is a “growing momentum” behind organic farming with the number of organic farmers now double at 4,000 this year, Minister Hackett, who anticipates “significant interest from the industry” in the scheme, said.

The first tranche of the scheme will remain open for applications until Friday, June 23.

The terms and conditions of the grant scheme, and application forms are available on the DAFM’s website under the search term “Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme”.

“Along with the recently announced promotional funding, it shows organic farmers that every effort is being [made] to ensure there will be demand for their produce in both domestic and international markets.

“Now is the time for farmers to make the choice to join the growing numbers of Irish organic farmers,” Minister Hackett said.

Earlier this week the DAFM announced that €1 million under the BAR fund has been allocated to promote and develop the growing Irish organic sector.

Organic Strategy Forum

Minister Hackett made the announcement at a site visit by the Organic Strategy Forum to Irish organic sheepmeat processor Irish Country Meats in Camolin, Co. Wexford today (Wednesday, May 24).

The facility tour of Irish Country Meats was part of an Organic Strategy Forum meeting which was established by the minister last year to further the development of the Irish organic sector.

The meeting of the Organic Strategy Forum, which is chaired by Padraig Brennan, focused on actions and initiatives to further develop the domestic and export market for organic produce.

“Irish Country Meats are a long-standing supporter of the organic sheep sector and have worked to ensure that organic lamb has been [a premium product] in the Irish and EU marketplace.

“We have attained listings in many of the finest retailers in our markets,” the managing director of Irish Country Meats, John Walsh said speaking after the site visit.

Minister Hackett said she is confident that the Organic Strategy Forum, under the leadership of Padraig Brennan, will continue to build on the “significant developments” so far in 2022 and 2023.