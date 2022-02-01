The next tranche of the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme for 2022 opens today (Tuesday, February 1), and is supported by €1.2m in funding.

The scheme aims to develop the organic sector in ensuring there is a consistent supply of high-quality produce to the market.

The scheme provides funding to processors who want to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing, and storage of products consequently providing them with an opportunity to further enhance income.

Announcing the opening of this tranche, Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett, said:

“Following the continued success of the Organic Farming Scheme in increasing the overall yield of quality organic products, this investment grant scheme provides essential financial assistance in the processing of these products, increasing the supply of quality Irish organic products to both domestic and international markets.”

Funding of €1.2 million has been allocated to the scheme and applicants can apply for grant aid for off-farm investments up to €700,000 on eligible expenditure.

Copies of the terms and conditions of the scheme, which remains open until March 31, together with application forms, are available from the Organic Farming Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and Rural Development, Johnstown Castle Wexford and on the Department’s website