An Garda Síochána has confirmed the death of a woman on a farm in Co. Laois yesterday (Monday, January 31, 2022).

In a statement, a spokesperson said that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal workplace accident on a farm in the Portlaoise area yesterday evening.

“A woman in her 60s was fatally injured during this incident and pronounced dead at the scene,” the garda spokesperson added.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed to Agriland that it is aware of the incident.

The HSA said that the matter is currently under investigation, adding that it would not be issuing further details at this time as a result.

Chair of the Laois branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), John Fitzpatrick offered his condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

“On behalf of Laois IFA and myself as county chairman, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family. Our thoughts are with them, the community and all involved at this sad time,” Fitzpatrick told Agriland.

Farm deaths

During the course of 2021, nine people lost their lives in accidents on Irish farms.

Although that was down from the 20 fatalities recorded in the previous year, Minister of State with responsibility for business, employment and retail, Damien English said that “farming remains one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work in Ireland”.

In response to a parliamentary question last month (January 19, 2022) from Cork Social Democrats TD, Holly Cairns, the minister said that there were 113 accidents reported on Irish farms in 2021.

However, he noted that there is a “significant underreporting of non-fatal work-related incidents in agriculture as most are self-employed sole traders”.

Chair of Laois IFA, John Fitzpatrick said that is it currently a busy time, especially on livestock farms, and he reminded all farm families to be vigilant when they are out on the farm.