Mart managers reported a steady start to the week at sales held yesterday, (Monday, January 31) with prices for heavy hoggets topping €160/head in general.

After a turbulent fortnight of prices, with factory cuts trickling down into the mart trade, sheep marts witnessed prices last week recovering to the tune of €3-5/head.

While yesterday, with factory prices moving up 10c/kg on last week, marts reported a very firm trade for hoggets.

In general prices for finished types ranged from €145/head up to €158/head with prices in Athenry reaching €160/head for 50kg plus hoggets.

George Candler in Kilkenny reported prices for 49kg plus hoggets to be selling in excess of €150/head up to €158/head with prices for 44-45kg hoggets falling back to €144-145/head. Prices for cull ewes reached a high of €173/head at Kilkenny.

Over in Ennis, Martin McNamara noted a firmer trade with prices in excess of €3.00/kg more easily achieved compared to the previous week. Prices in Ennis yesterday reached a high of €155/head for 51.5/kg hoggets. Meanwhile, cull ewe prices topped €166/head yesterday at the Clare-based mart.

Mart managers continue to note a firm trade for stores, both short and long keep types. Despite prices coming back during that period in January, the store trade held relatively strong throughout that and didn’t knock confidence it seems in finishers.