The dust has now settled on the 41st AXA National Dairy Show from the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet Co. Cork.

The two-day event drew to a close with the naming of the Supreme Champion.

But there was also the naming of the winners of the innovation awards, Junior Jersey, Jersey Champion, Junior Holstein, Intermediate Holstein, the finals of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) showmanship league and the handler championship.

Supreme Champion

Judge Ashley Fleming from the Potterswalls Herd in Downpatrick was a late call-up after the original judge Erik Haahr was unable to travel.

Fleming had the difficult task of selecting class winners and then a Supreme Champion from the excellent quality of animals on show.

During the final line-up Fleming selected five cows, which he described as the type of cows that he loves. Judge Ashley Fleming speaking to the crowd with his final line-up

Speaking to the crowd just before tapping his selections for Champion, Reserve and Honourable Mention, Fleming said: “The quality of cows that have been before me today has been exceptional.

“I don’t very often give this away, but I have had a long career in cows with my own and in judging, and every now and again when I see a cow, they give me the shivers.

“There are two cows in this arena that give me the shivers as they walk past me and they are going to be my Champion and my Reserve.” Video from day two of the AXA National Dairy Show

Fleming chose Eedy Doorman Fame, exhibited by Helen family, as his Supreme Champion of the AXA National Dairy Show; she also claimed best udder and exhibitor-bred champion.

The third calver, which is out of the first calf Jason Helen bought, is sired by Val-Bisson Doorman and her dam is Clonpaddin Bk Fame Et.

Speaking to Agriland shortly after Eedy Doorman Fame was chosen as Supreme Champion, Jason Helen said that he wished he could have dreamed of exhibiting an animal that could win the National Dairy Show, but to breed the animal as well was miles past his dreams. Eedy Doorman Fame with Jason, Laura, Robert and Silvia Helen

Reserve champion went to Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3; she was exhibited by Philip Jones from Hallow Holsteins.

Her dam is Hallow Solomon Twizzle Et and she is sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback.

Honourable mention went Edey Damion Acclaim; she was exhibited by the Helen Family from Eedy Holsteins. Denis Kiely show director; Tom McCarthy from AXA; Richard Hamilton IHFA president; Brendan Greenan with Eedy Doorman Acclaim; Philip Jones with Hallow Solomon Twizzle Et; Jason Helen with Eedy Doorman Fame; Robert, Laura and Silvia Helen; Ursula Forrest, president of Cork Club and Rachel Martin

Kildarby Perseus Blanche exhibited by Owen Cleary won the highest economic breeding index (EBI) award.

The awards for premier breeder and premier exhibitor were both claimed by Philip and Linda Jones from Hallow Holsteins.

The intermediate Holstein champion title went to Jones Lambda Twizzle, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones.

Her dam is Hallow Solomon Twizzle ET and she sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda-Et. Judge Ashley Fleming; Richard Hamilton, IHFA president; Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Twizzle; Ted and Rory Jones, Ursula Forrest, president of Cork Club and Brian Harte from Tom Harte Farm Services

Reserve champion went to Cherryblossom Unix Sue Imp, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Her dam is Absolute Emmy Sue Et and her sire is Croteau Leaperron Unix.

Honourable mention went to Hallow Denver Twizzle, exhibited by Philip Jones. Judge Ashley Fleming; Richard Hamilton, IHFA president; Andrea Rafferty with Hallow Denver Twizzle; Manus Murphy with Cherryblossom Unix Sue Imp; Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Twizzle; Ted and Rory Jones, Ursula Forrest, president of Cork Club and Brian Harte from Tom Harte Farm Services

The Junior Holstein champion title went to Hallow Alligator Carmen, exhibited by Philip Jones.

She is out of Hallow Atwood Carmen and is sired by Stantons Alligator-Et. Judge Ashley Fleming; Catherine Heffernan MSD; Michelle Crowley MSD; Kate Jones with Hallow Alligator Carmen; Philip Jones; Ursula Forrest, president of Cork Club and Linda Jones

Reserve champion went to Jones Lambda Jasmine ET, exhibited by Ballywalter Farms.

Her dam is Jones Doorman Jasmine ET and she is sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda-ET.

Honourable mention went to Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, exhibited by Philip Jones. Judge Ashley Fleming; Catherine Heffernan MSD; Michelle Crowley MSD; Will Jones with Hilltara Diamondback Clevage; Andrea Rafferty with Jones Doorman Jasmine ET; Kate Jones with Hallow Alligator Carmen; Philip Jones; Ursula Forrest, president of IHFA Cork club and Linda Jones

A breeder of pedigree Jerseys, Ashley Fleming selected his champion Jersey at the AXA National Dairy Show to be Cloonboygher Gilly, exhibited by Eamonn McLoughney.

The heifer-in-milk is sired by St-Lo Video ET and her dam is Kilgarriffe Gaby. Judge Ashley Fleming; Eamonn McLoughney with Cloonboygher Gill; Cathal, Anna and Helen McLoughney; Ursula Forrest, president of Cork Club and Micheal O’Donovan

Reserve champion went to fourth calver Euro Joel Prance, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

She is out of Suirvally I.P. Prance and is sired by Guimo Joel ET.

Honourable mention went to the Junior Champion Jones Ferdinand Cupid, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones. Judge Ashley Fleming; Izzy Jones with Jones Ferdinand Cupid; Daniel Curtin with Euro Joel Prance; Eamonn McLoughney with Cloonboygher Gilly; Cathal, Anna and Helen McLoughney;

Ursula Forres, president of Cork Club and Micheal O’Donovan

Fleming selected Jones Ferdinand Cupid, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones as his Junior Champion.

She is sired by Lighting Ridge Ferdinand and is out of Logan Chrome Caribbean ET. Judge Ashley Fleming; Sarah Shannon with Gabriel Chrome Rose; Georgina Hynes with Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain; Izzy Jones with Jones Ferdinand Cupid; Ted and Rory Jones; Ursula Forrest president of Cork IHFA club and Stephen Lyons from Univet

Reserve champion went to Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes.

She is sired by Avonlea Chocochip ET and is out of Hillcap Day Dreame. Video from day one of the AXA National Dairy Show

Honourable mention went to Gabriel Chrome Rose, exhibited by Robert Shannon – she is a River Valley Cece Chrome-et sired heifer, out of Gabriel Rose 2090.

National Dairy Show

The innovation awards top prize was scooped by Ozolea with its Ozolea-Mast product, which the business describes as the only non-pharmaceutical veterinary product for intra-mammary use.

Ozolea-Mast supports tissue functionality by creating a film barrier in contact with the inner wall of the teat canal, allowing the tissue to proceed with autonomous regeneration.

It helps to intervene at early signs, detectable through milk observation at forestrip, reduce chronically high somatic cell count (SCC) values, and implement a selective dry cow procedure.

The main benefits are reduced milk loss, antibiotics use, and occurrence of clinical mastitis cases, increased cow longevity, and more sustainable milk production.

Winners were also announced across a number of categories, which covered technology, science, engineering, sustainability, and best start-up.