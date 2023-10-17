Agriland understands the Newford suckler farm is set to relocate from its current site in Newford, Athenry, Co. Galway, to a new site located near Athleague, Co. Roscommon.

The farm is currently situated on lands that are being leased from the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Ireland however, it was announced earlier this year that the IDA would be repossessing the lands and ending the lease as an industrial development was announced for the site.

There had been much speculation over the summer months as to where the new location for the farm would be however Agriland understands the new location will be on a farm near Athleague, Co. Roscommon.

It is understood the new site will encompass approximately 140ac and while the official announcement on the new location has not yet been made, the confirmation on the new site is expected imminently and works have already begun on preparing the new site for the demonstration suckler farm.

Agriland understands the new location will be taken on a lease agreement and further details on the new location are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

It is also understood the phase-out of the existing location will take some time but it is hoped the new site will be up and running in 2024.

The existing site for the demonstration suckler herd comprises 56.7ha (138ac) and was established in 2015 by Dawn Meats and Teagasc with support from McDonald’s.

The standalone suckler herd aims to demonstrate best practice in sustainable suckler beef production.

The herd is known as the Newford Herd and is run on “a fully commercial basis”, according to the farm’s website.

The Newford Farm aims to also “demonstrate the potential of a moderately-large suckler beef farm to generate a viable family farm income when operated to the highest-level of technical efficiency and best practice”.