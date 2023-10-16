The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a warning to road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow (Tuesday, October 17) and Wednesday as Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Status Yellow weather warnings with heavy rain forecast

Storm Babet is due to hit Ireland and as a result, there is a Status Orange rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford which comes into effect from 6:00a.m tomorrow until 6:00a.m on Wednesday.

There will be spells of heavy rain and blustery east to south-east winds at times with the possibility of localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide.

There are Status Yellow rainfall warnings for Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford from 6:00a.m tomorrow until 6:00a.m on Wednesday and for Connacht from 12:00p.m Tuesday until 12:00p.m Wednesday.

Advice for road users

​Road users in areas affected by the Status Orange warning for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Advice to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists: