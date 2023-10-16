Met Éireann has issued updated weather warnings for rain for tomorrow (Tuesday, October 17) and the early part of Wednesday (October 18), with both Status Yellow and Status Orange warnings set to take effect.

Originally, the national forecaster had issued a Status Yellow rain warning for two counties – Cork and Kerry – for most of the day tomorrow.

However, as of this afternoon there are three warnings in place, including one Status Orange warning.

This warning will come into effect at 6:00a.m tomorrow and will remain in place for 24 hours until 6:00a.m on Wednesday, impacting counties Cork and Waterford.

These counties will see spells of heavy rain between these hours, as well as blustery east to south-east winds at times.

According to Met Éireann, these counties will be prone to localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions, and possible wave overtopping at high tide.

During the same 24-hour period, there will be a Status Yellow rain warning in place for counties Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, and Wexford.

Again, these areas will see spells of heavy rain, along with blustery easterly winds at times.

These counties are also likely to experience localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions.

Finally, a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for all of Connacht, which will come into effect at midday tomorrow, and will remain in place for 24 hours until midday on Wednesday.

The province will see spells of heavy rain and blustery easterly winds at times.

Again, localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions are all possible.

In general this week, the country will see largely unsettled weather, with rain and showers expected every day.

Following the expiration of these warnings, Wednesday is set to be cloudy with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times.

However, it will be milder than previous days, with highest temperatures of 13° to 16°, in a moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast wind, easing in southern areas later.