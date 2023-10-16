This week will see largely unsettled weather, with rain and showers expected every day, while a rain warning will come into effect for two counties.

A status yellow rain warning will come into effect at 10:00a.m tomorrow (Tuesday, October 17) for counties Cork and Kerry, which will be in place until midnight tomorow.

Met Éireann said that these counties will experience heavy rain tomorrow, with difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding possible.

Looking at the weather in general this week, this morning (Monday, October 16) will be mostly cloudy and dry, with just isolated showers.

Sunny spells will develop in many areas this afternoon but it will stay cloudy in the south with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing in the southwest. It will be cool, with highest afternoon temperatures of 10° to 13° in a light to moderate east to southeast wind.

Tonight there will be patchy light rain and drizzle in the southwest but otherwise it will be dry. Clear spells over the northern half of the country at first but cloud will spread from the south overnight.

It will be chilly in most areas with frost possible, as temperatures fall to between 0° and 5°. It will stay milder in the south and southeast with lowest temperatures of 7° to 12°. Generally winds will be light to moderate and easterly, but increasing fresh in the southwest overnight.

Tomorrow will see wetter and breezier weather. Rain will spread across Munster, south Leinster and parts of south Connacht in the morning, before extending across the rest of the country during the afternoon.

The rain will be heavy and thundery at times, so localised flooding is possible, particularly in the southwest. Highest temperatures are expected to be 9° to 14° in a fresh to strong and gusty east to southeast wind.

It will continue wet and breezy on Tuesday night, with rain moving northwards, followed by scattered showers. The rain will be heavy at times which may, again, cause localised flooding. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 13° in a moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast wind, strong in coastal areas.

Wednesday (October 18) will be cloudy with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times. It will be milder than previous days, with highest temperatures of 13° to 16°, in a moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast wind, easing in southern areas later.

On Wednesday night there will be more outbreaks of rain and it will be generally cloudy. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 8° to 13° in a light to moderate easterly or variable wind.

Thursday morning (October 19) will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Through the afternoon the rain will clear northwards, followed by scattered heavy showers and some sunny intervals. Highest temperatures are expected to be 13° to 16° in a light to moderate easterly wind.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, some turning heavy. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in a light to moderate easterly wind.

Friday (October 20) will see sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° in a mostly light to moderate easterly wind, possibly strengthening in the west.