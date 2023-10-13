An Italy-based dairy cow health company has won the top prize at the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards.

The awards were held this evening (Friday, October 13) on the first day of the AXA National Dairy Show at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Beating out stiff competition from 14 other nominees, Ozolea scooped the top award for its Ozolea-Mast product, which the business describes as the only non-pharmaceutical veterinary product for intra-mammary use.

Ozolea-Mast supports tissue functionality by creating a film barrier in contact with the inner wall of the teat canal, allowing the tissue to proceed with autonomous regeneration.

It helps to intervene at early signs, detectable through milk observation at forestrip, reduce chronically high somatic cell count (SCC) values, and implement a selective dry cow procedure.

The main benefits are reduced milk loss, antibiotics use, and occurrence of clinical mastitis cases; increased cow longevity; and more sustainable milk production.

Winners were also announced across a number of categories, which covered technology, science, engineering, sustainability, and best start-up.

Ozolea also won first place in the science section, while Precision Microbes took second place in that section for its Liquid Pro Postbiotic for calves, the first product of its type globally for calves.

Precision Microbe’ innovation is around the ability to have live beneficial micro-organisms in a liquid using acid-adapted technology.

First place in the technology section went to Moonsyst, which has developed a bolus that sits in the stomach of the cow and detects body temperature, overall activity and water intake.

The product is called AI4AI (Artificial Intelligence for Artificial Insemination), and, through artificial intelligence modelling, generates a ‘heat alert’ that is sent straight to the farmer’s phone and provides an optimal 10-hour window for insemination.

Second place in the technology category went to True North Technologies, which developed the E-Gate Grazing Management System.

This E- Gate can be controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world via the E-Gatesmart phone app.

In the Engineering section, Nesty took first place for its Mini Moo milk vending machine, the only Irish designed innovative solution to the growing demand for direct milk sales in Ireland and worldwide.

Using the latest world-leading sensors and touch screen technology the machine is able to allow a seamless transaction for all ages.

Connaught Agri Supplies came in second place here for its Solar Hybrid AC/ DC combination water boiler that provides year-round hot water through the use of solar power.

This is the first combined Hybrid Solar PV/DC water heater in the world and does not require an inverter, batteries or any other equipment.

The award for the sustainability category went to seed company DLF, which has developed a product called Ecotain Environmental Plantain.

This innovation combines four modes of action that work together to significantly reduce nitrate leaching from the ruminant urine patch – up to 89% depending on sward blend.

Meanwhile, the winner of the best start-up category was Spreadit, which is an attachment that is retrofitted to a dribble or trailing shoe system either on a tanker or umbilical trailing hose system.

These are used in the application of liquid organic manure (slurry) or digestate to grassland, grazing and silage fields as well as tillage enterprises for the production of crops, etc.

Agriland is the official media partner for the 2023 AXA National Dairy Show, and you can catch up on all of today's action – and catch all of tomorrow's action on the second day of the event – on our YouTube channel.