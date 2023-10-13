The AXA National Dairy Show is back with day one of the show taking place today (Friday, October 13) at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

This year marks the 41st time the show has been held, with a large crowd present for the first day of the popular event.

National Dairy Show

The showing got underway with the national finals of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) showmanship league.

The handlers qualified at shows during the year to compete at Millstreet; these classes were judged by Alison Lawrie from Ayrshire, Scotland – where she farms with her husband Kevin under the Arranview Holsteins and Brieryside Ayrshire prefix.

The top three from each class are named below:

Class A: Handler aged 12 years and under on the January 1, 2023, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf:

Eva Hickey; Georgina Hynes; Andrea Deane.

Class B: Handler aged 13 to 16 years on the January 1, 2023, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf:

Becky Hynes; Hannah Greenan; Kate Lehane.

Judge Alison Lawrie, Kate Lehane, Hannah Greenan, Becky Hynes and Richard Hamilton IHFA President

Class C: Handler aged 17 to 26 years inclusive on the January 1, 2023, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf:

Sarah Williamson; Sarah Shannon; Aimee O’Donovan.

Judge Alison Lawrie, Aimee O’Donovan, Sarah Shannon, Sarah Williamson, Richard Hamilton IHFA President, Sinead O’Sullivan

Handler Championship

There were also two handler classes, which were judged by Ashley Fleming from the Potterswalls Herd in Downpatrick.

The champion handler selected by Fleming was Will Jones. Richard Hamilton IHFA president, Judge Ashley Fleming, Will Jones, Ursula Forrest President of Cork IHFA club and Eddie Chambers from Kerry Agribusiness

Reserve was awarded to Manus Murphy, with Gaeriod Long selected as honourable mention. Richard Hamilton IHFA President, Judge Ashley Fleming, GaeriodnLong, Manus Murphy, Will Jones, Ursula Forrest President of Cork Club and Eddie Chambers from Kerry agribusiness

The top three from these handling classes are named below:

Class 1: Novice Handler aged under 12 on the January 1, 2023, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf born in 2023:

Gaeriod Long; Ailbhe Barrett; Jack Barrett.

Richard Hamilton IHFA President, Judge Ashley Fleming, Jack Barrett, Ailbhe Barrett, Gaeriod Long and Donal Casey from Bank of Ireland

Class 2: Novice Handler aged 12 to 18 years inclusive on the January 1, 2023, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf:

Will Jones; Manus Murphy; Claire Smith.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Claire Smith, Manus Murphy, Will Jones from Jeramiah Daly from Eurogene and Richard Hamilton IHFA president

Junior Jersey Champion

The junior Jersey classes also took place today with Ashley Fleming selecting Jones Ferdinand Cupid, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones as his Junior Champion.

She is a sired by Lighting Ridge Ferdinand and is out of Logan Chrome Caribbean ET. Judge Ashley Fleming, Sarah Shannon with Gabriel Chrome Rose, Georgina Hynes with Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain, Izzy Jones with Jones Ferdinand Cupid, Ted and Rory Jones, Ursula Forrest president of Cork IHFA club and Stephen Lyons from Univet

Reserve champion went to Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes.

She is a sired by Avonlea Chocochip ET and is out of Hillcap Day Dreame.

Honourable mention went to Gabriel Chrome Rose, exhibited by Robert Shannon -she is a River Valley Cece Chrome-et sired heifer, out of Gabriel Rose 2090.

A full list of Jersey class winners are outlined below:

Class 3J: Jersey heifer born on or after January 1, 2023:

Champion: Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes;

Reserve and highest EBI award: Gabriel Chrome Rose, exhibited by Robert Shannon;

Honourable mention: Shanawayhill Lightning Prance, exhibited by Christy McCarthy.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Georgina Hynes with Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain and James Egan from Smartec

Class 4J: Jersey heifer born before December 31, 2022, not in milk:

Champion: Jones Ferdinand Cupid, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones;

Reserve: Rathard Kasey, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes;

Honourable mention: Ballyealan Chrome Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Izzy Jones with Jones Ferdinand Cupid and Avril Helen