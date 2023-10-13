Over 90 representatives of a Kerry co-op have visited the European Parliament in Strasbourg to discuss recent developments in agriculture and climate policy at EU and national level.

The Kerry Co-Op Creameries group met with MEP for Ireland south Séan Kelly on October 2.

Kelly provided insights on pertinent trade agreements, such as the EU’s potential agreement with Mercosur.

They also discussed environmental policies, such as the Carbon Removal Certification Framework, which Kelly said he believes will impact on Irish farmers.

“Farmer’s importance in Europe is recognised now more than ever, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine and the escalating concerns regarding food security,” Kelly said. Kerry Co-Op (Co. Kerry members) with MEP Kelly. Source: Kerry Co-op Creameries

Kelly called on the group to become “more proactive”, and gain more familiarity with the EU agenda.

“Farmers should organise and highlight their concerns, not limiting their voices to just the week of crucial agricultural votes.

“Actively participating throughout the legislative agenda is a far more productive means of ensuring your opinions shape the policy making process,” Kelly said.

Board member of Kerry Co-Operative Creameries, John O’Connor said the EU Parliament visit was needed, as “important decisions” are made in Strasbourg, which he said affect farmers’ daily lives.

Kerry co-op has a goal to cut absolute emissions from operations by 55% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions before 2050.

By 2030 the group has pledged to have 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable plastic packaging and 100% of their priority raw materials will be responsibly sourced.

During their trip, the group also received a tour of the parliament building and observed the parliament’s plenary session.