The 2023 AXA National Dairy Show is now underway at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork, with young handlers aged 12 and under the first to take to the arena.

These young handlers are exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf in this class, which is Class A of the event.

They will be followed by over 20 more classes throughout the event – which takes place over the course of today (Friday, October 13) and tomorrow (Saturday, October 14) – covering everything from novice handlers; heifers of various ages; heifers in milk; and cows in milk across various age classes.

The show is set to attract some of the top cows from the country’s top pedigree breeders to battle it out for the Supreme Champion title, which will be awarded tomorrow afternoon.

Last year the title was claimed by Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 from the Co. Wexford herd of Hallow Holsteins.

The winner of this year’s Supreme Champion title will be chosen by the judge for this year’s event, Northern Ireland-based breeder Ashley Fleming, of the Potterswalls Jersey herd in Downpatrick, Co. Down, who stepped in at the last minute as the original judge was unable to travel to Ireland.

Yesterday (Thursday, October 12) the organisers of the show confirmed that Danish Holstein breeder Niels Erik Haahr would not be able to make the event.

His replacement, Fleming, is a renowned Jersey breeder, having won several awards at the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland.

Among the other show piece events is the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards, which forms part of the overall National Dairy Show.

15 companies have been named as finalists in this year’s awards, which recognise a new product or service which has been launched in the past 12 months and that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

Along with an overall winner, there are awards in individual categories, namely science, technology, engineering, sustainability, and best start-up.

All trade stand exhibitors at the National Dairy Show were eligible to enter the competition.

Judging of the finalists will be carried out at the show on Friday, with a prize ceremony this evening.

