15 companies have been named as finalists in this year’s AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards taking place on Friday night (October 13) at a ceremony in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The event forms part of the AXA National Dairy Show which returns to Green Glens Arena on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, with Agriland Media Group as the official media partner.

The awards recognise a new product or service, which has been launched in the past 12 months, that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

Along with an overall winner, there are awards in individual categories: science; technology; engineering; sustainability and best start-up.

All trade stand exhibitors at the National Dairy Show were eligible to enter the competition.

Judging of the finalists will be carried out at the show on Friday, with a prize ceremony that evening.

The judges for each section come from agri-businesses and are experts in their respective fields.

Finalists

The following companies have been selected as finalists in the science category:

Biocel

The CirCool wash program has been developed by Biocel over the past three years to overcome problems with the supply of adequate hot water in milking parlours.

It was also developed with the environment in mind saving 85% of water heating, with resultant savings in electricity and gas bills and reducing the carbon footprint of the dairy.

CirCool cold wash detergent, available in powder and liquid form, is used in conjunction with CircoAcid3 and Serpent 15 and offers “the next generation of chlorine-free cleaning”.

Precision Microbes

Precision Microbes’ Liquid Pro Postbiotic for calves is the first product of its type globally for calves.

The innovation is around the ability to have live beneficial micro-organisms in a liquid using acid-adapted technology.

At higher doses, it can be used to help calves recover from diarrhoea, reducing the use and need for antibiotics.

It can also be fed daily from birth to weaning to support gut health and the calf gut microbiome.

Grassland Agro

Cloverboost NK is a granular fertiliser designed specifically to match the unique requirements of the clover plant during its growing season.

It contains a low nitrogen content to promote clover establishment with potassium for stolon development.

In addition, it includes boron for nitrogen fixation and magnesium for the survival of nitrogen fixing bacteria.

The product’s sodium content helps white clover establishment and sulphur for increased nitrogen uptake, fixation and conversion to true protein.

Solenis

Deosan HH+ is a highly soluble liquid copper footbath aimed at preventing lameness.

By harnessing copper in a liquid form, the product gains all of copper’s hoof hardening qualities.

As all of the copper gets dissolved, the product is more economical and has less of an environmental impact.

Ozolea

OZOLEA-MAST supports tissue functionality by creating a film barrier in contact with the inner wall of the teat canal, allowing the tissue to proceed with autonomous regeneration.

It helps to intervene at early signs detectable through milk observation at forestrip, reduce chronically high somatic cell count (SCC) values and implement a selective dry cow procedure.

The main benefits are reduced milk loss, antibiotics use, and occurrence of clinical mastitis cases; increased cow longevity and more sustainable milk production.

DLF

DLF’s Ecotain Environmental Plantain combines four modes of action that work together to significantly reduce nitrate leaching from the ruminant urine patch – up to 89% depending on sward blend.

Nitrogen is a critical nutrient for agricultural systems but when excess N escapes this system it becomes a problem for the environment.

Nitrogen is a major pollutant coming from agriculture, especially N2O gas to the atmosphere and nitrate to waterways.

Bimeda

The ImmunIGY Bovine IgG test is able to rapidly and reliably demonstrate the level of antibodies (IgG) present in calves up to 42 days of age on farm.

Using a novel lancet, blood samples can be collected by anyone.

Data from animals between 14 and 42 days of age showed that animals of adequate IgG status demonstrated improved daily liveweight gains of up to 11% and up to a 46% reduction in antibiotic use.

This allows identification of high-risk individuals but critically the opportunity to review colostrum management and improve performance in subsequent calves through rectification.

Animax

Tracesure Cattle XL, which can be used in any type of farming operation and feeding system, enables farmers to supply cattle weighing over 500kg with enough essential trace elements of cobalt, selenium, iodine, and copper for six months in one single application.

It is equivalent to the application of two or more of the alternative boluses in the market.

The new patented waxed-groove diffusion technology has enabled safe doubling up in the quantity of essential trace elements without the risk of toxicity.

Engineering

The following companies have been selected as finalists in the engineering category:

SPREADIT

Spreadit is an attachment that is retrofitted to a dribble or trailing shoe system either on a tanker or umbilical trailing hose system.

These are used in the application of liquid organic manure (slurry) or digestate to grassland, grazing and silage fields as well as tillage enterprises for the production of crops etc.

The award-winning patented kit has been designed to be fitted to either a dribble bar or trailing shoe in minutes.

Nesty

The Mini Moo milk vending machine is the only Irish designed innovative solution to the growing demand for direct milk sales in Ireland and worldwide.

The Mini Moo allows the farmer to achieve up to five times the price for their milk and allows the customers to taste nutritious milk with up to five different flavours.

Using the latest world-leading sensors and touch screen technology the machine is able to allow a seamless transaction for all ages.

Calving Assist

This very simple harness was invented after founder, Jim Ryan suffered back trouble for many years.

The harness works best in cases where cows need “a small assistance to calve”.

The user can apply gentle pressure on the calf, while there is no pulling strain on the farmer hands, shoulder and lower back.

For safety there is a quick release stainless steel handle so a farmer can be completely released from the cow.

Connaught Agri Supplies

The Solar Hybrid AC/ DC combination water boiler provides year-round hot water through the use of solar power.

Power consumption is only half that of the traditional electrical water heater when only using grid power.

This is the first combined Hybrid Solar PV/DC water heater in the world and does not require an inverter, batteries or any other equipment.

The water boiler functions like a thermal battery storing energy throughout the night and remains hot for at least 24 hrs.

Technology finalists

The following companies have been selected as finalists in the technology category:

Swfyt Energy

Swyft Energy’s eCommerce store aims to simplify Solar PV adoption by offering a user-friendly platform.

The store provides tailored carbon emissions graphs, enabling farmers to visualise their environmental impact.

This data-driven approach motivates farmers to optimise energy use, resulting in reduced operational costs and decreased carbon emissions.

True North Technologies/ More Grass

The E-Gate Grazing Management System has the ability to save every dairy farmer in the county between 100 – 200 hours of labour annually.

More than just a gate opening device, the E- Gate can be controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world via the E-Gatesmart phone app.

Using proven technology, the E-Gate reads a range of environmental and device factors: including the fence strength; if the gate is open or closed; the device’s location; temperature and rainfall

This data is reported back to the farmer’s phone in real-time informing them of what is happening on the ground and help them to make an informed decision on whether or not to let cows out.

Moonsyst – Rumen Bolus Monitoring

The Artificial Intelligence for Artificial Insemination, AI4AI bolus sits in the stomach of the cow and detects body temperature, overall activity and water intake

The bolus uses these parameters while also taking into account the previous date of relevance such as a previous heat.

Through artificial intelligence modelling, the bolus will then generate a ‘heat alert’ that is sent straight to the farmer’s phone and provides an optimal 10-hour window for insemination.