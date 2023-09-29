The National Dairy Show (NDS) has today (Friday, September 29) announced the return of the National Dairy Innovation Awards next month with entries now open.

The AXA National Dairy Show will return to Milstreet’s Green Glen Arena on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, with Agriland Media Group as the official media partner again this year.

The awards reward a new product or service, which has been launched in the past 12 months, that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

As well as an overall winner, there are awards in four individual categories: Scientific, technology, engineering, sustainability, and best start-up.

All trade stand exhibitors at the NDS are eligible to enter the competition. Applications including a brief product description must be completed before Friday, October 6.

National Dairy Innovation Awards

Judging will be carried out on the Saturday at the show with a prize ceremony that evening. Judges for each section come from agri-businesses and are experts in their respective fields.

Commenting that the quality of the products and services in last year’s competition was “fantastic”, James Bourke from the NDS Committee who is co-ordinating the awards this year, said:

“Each entry really made a difference in the agricultural world and being involved with these awards gives you great insight into the newest technology out there.”

In 2022, DSM was the overall winner for its feed additive Bovaer, which contributes to a “significant and immediate” reduction of the environmental footprint of beef and dairy products.

DSM has been announced the overall winner for its product Bovaer last year. Source: Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA)

Other winners included Micron Agritech for their Micron kit, which performs rapid on-site parasite testing of grazing animals for parasites using mobile phones.

The best start-up award went to TailJack.com. The multi-award-winning TailJack immobilises cows, stops kicking and makes animal handling safer for both farmer and animal.

The awards were introduced to the dairy show over 10 years ago as an opportunity to share the newest, cutting-edge technology and innovation developed by NDS exhibitors.