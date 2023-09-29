The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called for another extension to the open period for slurry spreading, due to continuing poor weather.

Last Thursday (September 21), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that the slurry spreading period would be extended.

A spokesperson for the minister said that the seven-day extension is in line with the maximum allowable period at present for slurry spreading, based on the published scientific criteria.

The closed period for slurry spreading will now commence from October 8.

However, Dermot Kelleher, the president of the ICSA, has called for a further extension to the open period, as the “weather has provided no opportunity at all to responsibly spread slurry in the past few weeks”.

Speaking today (Friday, September 29), Kelleher said: “On September 21 the minister announced a brief extension to October 8, but since then, frequent torrential rain has made slurry spreading impossible.

“Whatever about calendar dates, it is not sensible to spread slurry when ground is waterlogged and heavy rain is forecast. It will take a week of dry weather now to allow ground conditions to even begin to stabilise so it is clear that October 8 is not a realistic extension,” Kelleher added.

“Some of our members are in an extremely stressful situation as they want to comply with best practice and at the same time, they urgently need to get tanks emptied as winter is almost upon is.”

The ICSA president said that conditions for spreading have been poor for much of the year, particularly in March, April, early May, and again in July, August, and this month.

“When weather was suitable, many farmers and contractors were snowed under trying to get hay and silage done. Consequently, we are looking at a problem that has been getting worse all year and it is now time for a realistic decision that alleviates pressure on farmers,” Kelleher added.

Announcing the extension of the slurry-spreading period last week, Minister McConalogue said that he recognised that unseasonable weather conditions have impacted trafficability and given limited opportunities for slurry application.

“The majority of slurry has been spread well in advance of the closed period and this must be acknowledged and indeed commended. This limited extension will allow farmers spread any remaining slurry in the best conditions available to them.

“Given the need to deliver on our commitments to improving water quality, it is fundamental slurry is applied under the right conditions and at the right time of year. It is critical that farm practices deliver on water quality. Farmers are reminded to observe buffer zones that apply at this time of year,” the minister added.