The slurry spreading period will be extended by one week, a spokesperson for Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has told Agriland.

The spokesperson said that the seven-day extension is in line with the maximum allowable period at present for slurry spreading, based on published scientific criteria.

In a subsequent statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine said that Minister McConalogue had agreed with Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien to extend the deadline for spreading slurry by seven days.

The closed period for slurry spreading will commence from October 8.

Minister McConalogue stated: “I recognise that unseasonable weather conditions experienced this summer and within the last week have impacted trafficability and provided limited opportunities for possible slurry applications by farmers and contractors.”

He added: “Slurry is a valuable source of nutrients and is best utilised using low emission slurry spreading and especially in spring when growth and weather conditions are typically favourable for utilising nutrients and limit run-off and emissions to the environment.”

“The majority of slurry has been spread well in advance of the closed period and this must be acknowledged and indeed commended. This limited extension will allow farmers spread any remaining slurry in the best conditions available to them.”

“Given the need to deliver on our commitments to improving water quality, it is fundamental slurry is applied under the right conditions and at the right time of year. It is critical that farm practices deliver on water quality. Farmers are reminded to observe Buffer Zones that apply at this time of the year,” Minister McConalogue said.