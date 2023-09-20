Authorities need to provide farmers with flexibility on the impending slurry spreading deadline, according to Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) environment chair Paul O’Brien.

O’Brien said: “With the deadline approaching, there is a real risk that farmers will be forced to apply nutrients on wet land.”

The upcoming slurry spreading deadline is posing a problem for farmers who are running out time, as weather conditions are preventing them from spreading organic fertiliser.

The official closed period beings on October 1, which is two weeks earlier than previous years.

It is important to ensure that conditions are suitable for slurry spreading, but the deadline which is quickly approaching may not allow farmers to do so.

Advertisement

Under the nitrates regulations, slurry must not be spread when:

The land is waterlogged;

The land is flooded or likely to flood;

Heavy rain is forecast within 48 hours (regard to weather forecasts issued by Met Éireann);

The ground slopes steeply and there is a risk of water pollution having regard to factors such as surface run-off pathways, the presence of land drains, the absence of hedgerows to mitigate surface flow, soil condition and ground cover.

“Announcing flexibility now would allow farmers to wait for land to dry out before applying nutrients,” O’Brien said.

Commenting on the weather conditions this week, O’Brien said that it is “very difficult” to spread what he called a “valuable resource” on wet land.

Slurry spreading extension

“With the medium-term weather outlook favourable and strong grass growth still evident it makes sense, based on the department’s own criteria, to extend beyond the end of September,” O’Brien said.

He referred to the nitrogen and phosphorous (N and P) statements from January 1, to August 31, 2023 that is now available online from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Advertisement

He said that there was a delay of a month in their issuing “compared with last year” which “has caused problems for farmers who plan to transfer their slurry to other farmers”.

“Due to the delay in issuing these statements many farmers are only now fully aware of the levels of nutrients they have produced year to date on their farm.”

O’Brien called for “provisions within the regulation” that can permit an extension from September 30 to October 14.

“An extension would help to ensure that these nutrients are applied in more appropriate weather conditions than those prevailing this week,” O’Brien added.