Cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorous (N and P) statements from January 1, to August 31, 2023 are now available online the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

The statements reflect land declared for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme and also the declaration made online by dairy farmers through the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) to establish which nutrient excretion rate band is applicable to their herd.

According to DAFM, any dairy farmer who has not yet confirmed their band “have been defaulted to the highest band of 106kg N/cow in accordance with the nitrates regulations”.

The department said that these farmers “still have until the September 30, to declare their band if they believe the highest band is inappropriate for their herd”.

DAFM had previously been criticised by farming organisations for not making the statements available earlier and had warned that farmers had been “flying blind” without updated N and P data.

Denis Drennan, deputy president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), said that previously farmers were able to check online early in July and at regular intervals which enabled them to adjust their stocking rate accordingly.

DAFM on N and P

DAFM has acknowledged this week that interim N and P statements are “particularly useful to allow farmers plan for the remainder of the year to ensure compliance with the limits set in the nitrates regulations”.

According to the department, the statements can help farmers avoid “penalties for breaching the limits of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen/ha or the limit of 250kg of livestock manure nitrogen/ha for those who hold an approved nitrates derogation“.

DAFM has again highlighted that the maximum stocking rate permitted for commonage is 50kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha.

The department has also advised farmers of the measures they can take to avoid to exceeding the nitrates limits including:

Exporting slurry/farmyard manure and declaring the movement online;

Reducing livestock numbers;

Renting additional land.

Slurry spreading extension

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, also said that because of recent weather conditions, DAFM officials were examining the possibility of an extension to the slurry spreading period, which is due to end on September 30.

Minister McConalogue said that his department officials were “considering the criteria regarding a possible extension” in accordance with the nitrates regulation in relation to a potential extension to the slurry spreading period.

However, he also warned that any possible decision “would be based on an assessment to determine whether the appropriate conditions under the regulations have been met”.

Minister McConalogue has also advised that any extension to the slurry spreading period would also be “subject to strict terms and conditions and to agreement with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage”.