The state has purchased Devenish Lands at Dowth, Co. Meath, to create a new national park, it was announced today (Friday, September 29)

The Boyne Valley (Brú na Bóinne) National Park has been established on the 223ha estate which also includes two country houses and is bounded by the River Boyne.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, unveiled the government plans for the site today.

Dowth Hall will become the second national park in Leinster, which also includes the Wicklow Mountains National Park. A new dawn is coming for the World Heritage lands of Dowth Hall and demesne … pic.twitter.com/0Kzmwhc6H0— Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage (@DeptHousingIRL) September 29, 2023

The other five existing national parks are located in: Killarney, Co. Kerry; the Burren, Co. Clare; Connemara, Co. Galway; Northwest of Co. Mayo; and northwest of Co. Donegal.

Speaking at Dowth Hall today, Minister O’Brien said: “This purchase opens up possibilities for us to develop heritage partnerships, protect remarkable heritage and make it accessible.

It is simply an outstanding opportunity for an outstanding place”.

Devenish Lands at Dowth

The estate was put on the market by Devenish Nutrition earlier this year and had been advertised by Sherry Fitzgerald, with an asking price of €10 million.

The land is an internationally recognised research farm, set within the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It features Neolithic monuments built over a period of 4,000-6,000 years ago by Ireland’s first farming communities.

Also included in the estate is Dowth Hall, an eighteenth century neoclassical country house, and Netterville Manor, a late Victorian almshouse.

Cattle grazing a multi-species sward on the Devenish lands at Dowth, Co. Meath

The Boyne River which runs through the lands is designated as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) under the Habitats Directive, and as a Special Protection Area (SPA) under the Birds Directive.

The river is home to dozens of bird and animal species, including endangered species.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) has said it will maintain the careful management of the farmlands, habitats and species to date and will work to protect and improve it even further.

It is expected that the land will be used for further environmental research.

Minister Noonan also said today: “We look forward to sustaining and growing this legacy to ensure that farming, nature and the cultural heritage of this ancient landscape can continue in harmony.

“We are committed to nurturing Dowth as a key pillar of Ireland’s remarkable heritage that we can all admire, be proud of and enjoy.”

Director General of National Parks and Wildlife Service, Niall O Donnchu said that work now begins on developing a “masterplan” for locals, visitors and future generations.