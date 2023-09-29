“There is an opportunity for the agri-food sector to seek a multiplier on the credits from indigenous biomethane production from agri-feedstock.”

This is according to the Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI), which said the government prepares to publish a National Biomethane Strategy and the Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO).

Biomethane is a renewable gas made from biological feedstocks, including food waste and agricultural feedstocks through a process known as Anaerobic Digestion (AD).

Ireland’s Climate Action Plan 2023 sets out the target to deliver up to 5.7TWh of indigenously produced biomethane through AD based on agricultural feedstocks by 2030.

Biomethane production

The RGFI, which represents the interests of the renewable gas industry and gas consumers, is proposing a multiplier by a factor of at least two in order to incentivise and reward the agri-food sector.

Calling for the recognition of the “unique” position of the Irish agri-food sector, RGFI board member and centre director of the Dairy Processing Technology Centre (DPTC), Dr. Anne Marie Henihan said:

“Policy must now support the level of industry ambition with incentives and funding to assist in achieving the national targets.

“In particular, government should recognise the unique position of the Irish agri-food sector, in that it is both an enabler/driver and beneficiary of biomethane production.”

The agri-food sector benefits not only in terms of energy, but also delivering water quality, sustainable bio-fertiliser, community benefits and rural sustainable employment, the RGFI said.

A meeting of forum members heard this month that the 5.7TWh target is achievable, with the UK, France and Denmark having achieved a similar acceleration of biomethane production.

However, in line with RGFI policy, the meeting heard that the industry must avoid competing with existing land uses and animal feed production, according to the forum.

“While other industries will also benefit from biomethane, it is important that the contribution which is unique to Irish agri-food is recognised and supported by government.

“We believe this differential value should be acknowledged in the National Biomethane Strategy through intervention and policy changes supportive of a circular bioeconomy model,” she said.

Renewable Heat Obligation

The RHO will be introduced by 2024 and will support an increased use of renewable energy in the heat sector and contribute to a reduction in emissions in line with national climate ambitions.

While a consultation on the design of the RHO, which remains open for submissions until Friday, October 6, suggests a 10% target, the RGFI believes the target should be 15% to 20% by 2030.