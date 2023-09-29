The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has called for improved supports for sheep and suckler farmers in Budget 2024.

Speaking this morning (Friday, September 29), Michael McDonnell, the association’s vice-president, said that these farmers “continue to deal with increasing costs in very turbulent markets”.

According to McDonnell, sheep farmers have seen an “extraordinarily difficult” year for both finishers and those selling store lambs.

“As we move into October, the prospects of any major improvement this year seems quite remote.”

For beef farmers, McDonnell said that the sector has “also seen major challenges and despite a recent increase in the price of weanlings there still remains a high level of uncertainty for suckler farmers”.

He called on the government to consider these factors as it finalises details around Budget 2024.

“Currently, across our suckler and sheep sectors, we have a number of schemes that are both underfunded and poorly targeted, with a high percentage of the monies going to everyone bar the farmer,” McDonnell said.

“This has led to low uptake, especially for farmers on smaller holdings, but critically, has also increased the level of disillusionment. For many of these farmers they see more and more demands being made on them but nothing to show for it in terms of financial reward.”

According to the INHFA vice-president, it is “time to look again” at these schemes.

Referring to recent comments made by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, McDonnell said that getting the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) amended in Brussels “shouldn’t prove to be a major issue”.

“However, in making any amendments it is vital that we prioritise the needs of the farmers and recognise the value of their contribution. In doing this, we must ensure that this recognition goes way beyond the monetary value currently being put on the various measures,” he added.

He also called for a national scheme for sheep farmers to run alongside the SIS to “provide the necessary supports for all sheep farmers as they continue to farm in very challenging times for the sector”.

For suckler farmers, McDonnell said that, on the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), amendments on payment rates and actions “can and should be made”.

“In making these amendments it is vital that the minister and the government put the interest of farmers first through achievable measures and appropriate payment rates,” he added.