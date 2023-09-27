Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) payment increases to Irish sheep farmers would be subject to “the agreement of the European Commission,” according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The current SIS payment to Irish sheep farmers is €12/breeding ewe, upon completion of two actions chosen by the farmer from options provided in the scheme terms and conditions.

“SIS payment rates are based on the agreed costings underlying the actions to be undertaken in the scheme,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Any increase in payments would thus require changes to the actions currently being undertaken by farmers.”

The SIS is an EU co-funded scheme provided for under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

“Any such changes to the details of the scheme would require the agreement of the European Commission,” Minister McConalogue added.

Deputy Claire Kerrane asked Minister McConalogue in the Dáil what the estimated full-year cost of increasing the SIS payments by €1/ewe in 2024 would be.

“Based on the current number of applicants in the SIS, the average flock size, the reference number of breeding ewes and assuming all eligibility requirements are met, the estimated full-year cost of increasing the SIS payment by €1/ewe would be approximately €1.9 million,” the minister said.

Wool industry

Deputy Kerrane also asked the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan what engagement his department has had on its role in revitalising the Irish wool industry.

Minister Ryan replied: “To advance this work, I have established a textile advisory group which is working to identify opportunities for government to promote, facilitate and enable circularity in the textiles ecosystem and examine the way in which textiles are designed, produced, used, and discarded.

“The group consists of relevant industry, community and regulatory representatives.

“I understand that stakeholders from the Irish wool sector are participating in this process and are attending a series of workshops organised by the advisory group.”

Minister Ryan was asked by Deputy Kerrane if he has engaged with Minister McConalogue on the wool industry from a sustainability and climate action perspective.

“I would welcome a contribution to our work on textiles from colleagues at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and will arrange for their inclusion in the next phase of our textile advisory group work,” Minister Ryan said.

The European Commission proposal of a new regulation on Ecodesign for Sustainable Products has had the Department of the Environment, and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment involved in its development, according to Minister Ryan.

“Ireland is fully supportive of the development and implementation of measures at European level, given the global nature of textile value chains, while ensuring clarity and consistency for regulators, consumers, and businesses across the EU.

“I anticipate that these developments will also support and benefit the Irish wool industry,” Minister Ryan added.